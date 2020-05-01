On April 29, 2020, legendary Nigerian rapper produced and released a 5-track EP with Nigeria rapper, Avid The Lyrical.

The EP is available on all platforms including Soundcloud and Audiomack. ‘Euthanasia’ is a synonym for mercy killing, a controversial topic across the world for its legality, rightness and wrongess. Modenine and Avid pique that concept to create an EP with that aims to kill the competition mercifully.

On the lead single to the EP, Avid took shots at trap artists.

You can play the EP below;

https://soundcloud.com/modenine/sets/avid-the-lyrikal