Artist: Mizzle

Song Title: Hands On You

Genre: AfroR&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 18, 2020

Label: emPawa

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Mizzle is an AfroR&B and Afro-fusion artist from Lagos. He is also a singer-songwriter with credits for some of Nigeria's biggest artists. 'Hands On You' is a sexual innuendo that documents Mizzle's fascination with a woman's body.

