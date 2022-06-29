The Amapiano-AfroPop record is produced by WebieJustDidIt and follows a man’s painful experience where the woman he loves, bares it all for a strange she meets at the club in a one-night stand. She goes on to blame it on being intoxicated from the alcohol and club activities.
Rising star Mista Myles drops new single 'Toxic Love'
Love they say comes in different shapes and forms. Ultimately, we all want to be happy while in love but there is love that only leaves you in pain. In his first single of the year, Mista Myles shares his experience of love in its worse state titled 'Toxic Love'.
