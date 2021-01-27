Nigerian emcee Mista Books and Producer/DJ Teck-Zilla kick-off 2021 with the soulful, celebratory single titled "Try Angles." The track sees Books in his lyrical element as he basks in the soothing nostalgic backdrop provided by Teck-Zilla with an undeniable swagger.

He displays his elite tastes with lines like "International swagger Mista Books aka/Valentino call me the Liberace/Quick to snap off shots like paparazzi" while emphasizing his black heritage at every turn.

From chilling in his hometown of Cross River (Eastern Nigeria) to bumping Fela Kuti tracks while inhaling the herb to drain the sorrows away, Mista Books give a glimpse of his lifestyle for those who ain't familiar with him.

"Try Angles" is the lead single from emcee Mista Books and Producer/DJ Teck-Zilla's forthcoming collaborative project The Harder The Better. Scheduled for a Feb 11 release date.

You can play the song below;