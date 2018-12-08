Miley Cyrus goes topless in a campaign to promote new song

Miley Cyrus hits London to create more buzz about a new song with British singer Mark Ronson. Both are presented as guest performers on the Graham Norton Show.
On Friday, December 7, 2018, she puts up the image on Twitter which revealed the multi-talented singer with hands covering her chest.
Below her upper level, she is spotted wearing a black pants with silvery ornaments.
She sits by the edge of a bed wearing a sharp lipstick that gives her an exotic yet daring look.
The Daily Mail UK confirms the 26-year-old singer has hit London as part of more efforts to create a buzz around the song released on Thursday, November 29.
A day prior to her tweet, she puts up a good performance alongside Ronson on the Graham Norton Show.
During the display, she stands on top of a car roof panel to pull off a nice showing with the British co-performer.