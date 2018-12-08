Pulse.ng logo
Miley Cyrus goes topless in a campaign to promote new song

Miley Cyrus hits London to create more buzz about a new song with British singer Mark Ronson. Both are presented as guest performers on the Graham Norton Show.

Miley Cyrus goes topless in a campaign to promote new song play

Alongside Mark Ronson, American pop star brought on fierce energy while promoting a song they both worked on.

(The Music Network)

Miley Cyrus has shared a topless picture on social media in a campaign to promote a new song by Mark Ronson titled 'Nothing breaks like a heart'.

On Friday, December 7, 2018, she puts up the image on Twitter which revealed the multi-talented singer with hands covering her chest.

Below her upper level, she is spotted wearing a black pants with silvery ornaments.

She sits by the edge of a bed wearing a sharp lipstick that gives her an exotic yet daring look.

The Daily Mail UK confirms the 26-year-old singer has hit London as part of more efforts to create a buzz around the song released on Thursday, November 29.

A day prior to her tweet, she puts up a good performance alongside Ronson on the Graham Norton Show.

 

During the display, she stands on top of a car roof panel to pull off a nice showing with the British co-performer.

