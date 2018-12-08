Miley Cyrus goes topless in a campaign to promote new song

news

Miley Cyrus has shared a topless picture on social media in a campaign to promote a new song by Mark Ronson titled 'Nothing breaks like a heart'.

On Friday, December 7, 2018, she puts up the image on Twitter which revealed the multi-talented singer with hands covering her chest.

Below her upper level, she is spotted wearing a black pants with silvery ornaments.

She sits by the edge of a bed wearing a sharp lipstick that gives her an exotic yet daring look.

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus quits weed, changes with Liam Hemsworth's help

The Daily Mail UK confirms the 26-year-old singer has hit London as part of more efforts to create a buzz around the song released on Thursday, November 29.

A day prior to her tweet, she puts up a good performance alongside Ronson on the Graham Norton Show.

During the display, she stands on top of a car roof panel to pull off a nice showing with the British co-performer.