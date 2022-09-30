RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mikibilli sets to thrill fans with upcoming project

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mikibilli born Michael Justice Chukwu popularly known as is a talented Afrobeats Music artiste and a sensational Performing Act.

Mikibilli
Mikibilli

Mikibilli after dropping 3 hit songs back to back has disclosed he is looking forward to dropping a new body of work for his fans. He's to dish out a masterpiece as usual but not a single, rather an EP to keep his Fans uptight.

He recently months gave his fans a masterpiece titled 'Love & Alcohol' which gathered a lot of Active and positive response from good music lovers as well as digital streams and replay value. The song which is also a representation of his musical prowess has made so much numbers on the music platform.

His latest release is 'Magic' a catchy tune he released on the 16th of September, 2022 and which has since enjoyed an impressive run across streaming platforms.

Mikibilli wants fans and listeners to sit back and keep their fingers cross as he is convinced his next release will showcase his unique sound.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

