Born and raised into the world of music and entertainment, he grew up admiring the new school of Afrobeats acts, as well as, the pacesetters from other generations. This admiration inspired him to started honing on his talents and gradually developing himself to the point where he's ready to share his talent with the world.
Mikibilli set to release new thrilling single 'Magic'
Michael Justice Chukwu popularly known as Mikibilli is a fast-rising Afrobeats sensation whose penmanship, delivery, and stagecraft sets him apart.
Few months ago he gave his fans a masterpiece titled 'Love & Alcohol' which received positive remarks from listeners. Mikibilli is set to consolidate on the success of his last release by dropping a new single he calls 'Magic.'
'Magic' is a cool tune that reminds listeners to maintain patience and live life with ease bearing in mind that everything always work out.
The single is set to be released on 16th September, 2022.
