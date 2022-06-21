Mikenoris spills deep 'Secrets' about relationships on his new single

“The song is about trust”, says Mikenoris in his breakdown of the track’s concept. “It was just me telling my girl that she is the only one and she does not have to go through my phone to confirm that”. He goes on to highlight the importance of respecting one’s privacy while in affair-related partnerships.

Mikenoris’ approach is that of assurance, promising his partner faithfulness and exclusivity in their relationship. He dissuades her from going through his phone, singing “some things in there are not for you”. He also hints at his plans to make her “Mrs Noris”, all in the song’s bubbly three-minute span.

For his first musical outing of 2022, Mikenoris taps superstar producer Andre Vibez, whose catalogue holds heavyweight hits like Ladipoe’s Feeling and Rema’s Calm Down. Kukbeatz is both the mixing and mastering engineer of the song while Jahzboi is the credited designer of the corresponding artwork. Speaking loftily of their end product, Mikenoris describes the song as “highly addictive”.

Stream and download Secrets by Mikenoris on all your preferred digital music platforms: https://soundgenie.fanlink.to/secrets

