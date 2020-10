Artist: Mike World featuring Akuchi

Song Title: Jolly Rancher

Genre: Rap-Hop

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 2, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: 007

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After flourishing on their first song together – ‘Are You Down‘, Mike World joins forces with BIG Music artiste, Akuchi for this new single.

The song sees singer Mike World rapping alongside Akuchi, dropping some hot punchlines with dope flows.

You can play the song below;