MID3 releases new single titled 'Under G'

MID3, one of Nigeria’s most talented uprising alternative artists is excited to announce, is excited to announce the release of his latest single, "UNDER G". The highly anticipated single, a contemporary fusion of UK drill and Afrobeats, will be available on all major streaming platforms from March 2nd, 2023.

MiD3 describes "UNDER G" as a perfect blend of the UK drill & Afrobeats genres, with a touch of classic music, making it a Gen Z Anthem. "Although 'UNDER G' started as a freestyle, it represents my desire to move from the underground to the top where my spot is," MiD3 said.

As the son of his late mother, MiD3 talks about his mission to make her proud of his art, as she always supported his career. The song carries deep emotional value for MiD3, and he believes it will resonate with his fans.

"UNDER G" is only an introduction to MiD3's sound, and fans can expect more great music from him in the future.

"UNDER G" is set to take the Afrobeats music scene by storm, and fans won't want to miss it. Stream it on all major streaming platforms from March 2nd, 2023.

