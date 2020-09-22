On September 22, 2020, Hennessy Nigeria released episode two of 'The Conversation.' The episode continues discussions on the beef between MI Abaga and Vector as it pertains to their frosty relationship over the years.

The conversation also gleans the Headies moment, the 'Kid' moment from Vector's 'Kilode,' MI Abaga's comments on 'NotJustOk/Savage' and the three diss songs exchanged between both rappers in 2019.

People who appeared on this episode include Nosa Omoregbe, MI Abaga, Vector, Killer Kane, Vader TheWildcard, Alpha Ojini, Motolani Alake, Loose Kaynon and Chopstix.

