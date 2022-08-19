RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I want the world to know there exists a legendary rapper out of Africa,' M.I Abaga says on his new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Legendary Nigerian multi-award-winning rapper M.I Abaga during an interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio revealed that the inspiration behind his latest album 'The Guy' was to let people know that there exists a legendary rapper out of Africa.

Details: While speaking about his new album 'The Guy' which was released on Friday, 19th, August 2022, M.I Abaga told Dada Boy Ehiz that his inspiration was to showcase his legendary status.

In the interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio, the celebrated rapper and music executive was asked about how he stays inspired after churning out 6 solo studio albums, 3 mix tapes, and 3 collaborative albums.

Answering the question M.I said: "I’ll be honest, before this project I asked myself ‘is there anything more that I can give? Why am I doing this, is it ego?’, and the answer I came up with is that it would be great if the whole world knew that in Africa there was a legendary rapper that existed, someone who put the whole continent on his back, someone who’s been doing it. I think that’s the rest of the journey for me, letting everybody know."

'The Guy': M.I Abaga's new album explores topics that might not be important to others but are heavy to him. He wishes to showcase the fallible and human face behind the superstar M.I Abaga and he recruits the assistance of generations of talent to achieve this. So far, the album's reception has been positive as fans and critics describe it as a thoughtful body of work.

