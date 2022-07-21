RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MI Abaga (The Guy) is set to release new single on Friday 22nd

Nigerian superstar rapper MI Abaga is set to release a single on Friday, 22nd July 2022.

Details: One of Africa's most famous and most awarded rappers MI Abaga has announced via his social media account that he will be dropping his first single of 2022 on Friday, 22nd July.

He revealed this in a tweet on Wednesday, 21st July 2022, and the single is set to be his upcoming album 'The Guy'. which drops on August 19th.

'The Guy': MI Abaga has announced that he's taking on a new stage name "The Guy" which is also the title for his next album.

The album is set to be his 7th solo studio album and MI has said it's his best album yet. The upcoming single will give fans a peek into what to expect from the album.

