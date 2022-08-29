RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Soft Like Tony': M.I Abaga meets Elumelu after dedicating song to him

Adeayo Adebiyi

Legendary African rapper M.I Abaga in his recent album 'The Guy' has a single called 'Soft Like Tony' which is dedicated to Nigerian Business mogul and Billionaire Tony Elumelu. The rapper was received earlier today at the office of the Billionaire who was the subject of his single.

MI Abaga, Tony Elumelu
MI Abaga, Tony Elumelu

'Soft Like Tony': "Grind for Elumelu money, I just wan soft like Tony" M.I says in 'Soft Like Tony' as he reiterates the importance of money.

Recommended articles

The main character of the song Chief Tony Elumelu is one of Nigeria's richest men who is famous for his lifestyle and philanthropy.

M.I meets Tony Elumelu: It doesn't come as a surprise that the Billionaire has hosted M.I to appreciate him for dedicating a single to him.

It's common for Nigerian artists to make influential personalities the subject of their single. Afropop singer Dice Ailes has a song he named after billionaire 'Otedola' and Grammy winner Burna Boy has a single called 'Dangote' in his Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games

BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games

Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

'Soft Like Tony': M.I Abaga meets Elumelu after dedicating song to him

'Soft Like Tony': M.I Abaga meets Elumelu after dedicating song to him

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Trending

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's smash hit 'Calm Down' gets international remix

Ruger, BNXN

‘Talk to me after you get a solo hit’ Ruger fires at BNXN

Burna Boy

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger