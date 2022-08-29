'Soft Like Tony': "Grind for Elumelu money, I just wan soft like Tony" M.I says in 'Soft Like Tony' as he reiterates the importance of money.
'Soft Like Tony': M.I Abaga meets Elumelu after dedicating song to him
Legendary African rapper M.I Abaga in his recent album 'The Guy' has a single called 'Soft Like Tony' which is dedicated to Nigerian Business mogul and Billionaire Tony Elumelu. The rapper was received earlier today at the office of the Billionaire who was the subject of his single.
The main character of the song Chief Tony Elumelu is one of Nigeria's richest men who is famous for his lifestyle and philanthropy.
M.I meets Tony Elumelu: It doesn't come as a surprise that the Billionaire has hosted M.I to appreciate him for dedicating a single to him.
It's common for Nigerian artists to make influential personalities the subject of their single. Afropop singer Dice Ailes has a song he named after billionaire 'Otedola' and Grammy winner Burna Boy has a single called 'Dangote' in his Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant'.
