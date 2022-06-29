The album titled 'BEHOLD THE LAMB' will feature guest appearance Chike, Oxlade, Pscho YP, Kaligraph Jones, amongst others.
MI Abaga, Loose Kaynon, Blaqbonez, and AQ to release joint album
Veteran Rapper and superstar MI Abaga has joined forces with AQ, Loose Kaynon, and Blaqbonez for a new album.
The album will be available on Boomplay on July 4th and on other streaming platforms on July 6th.
