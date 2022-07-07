RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I will be retiring the name MI Abaga and taking on a new name' MI says ahead of his next album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-award winning superstar rapper MI Abaga has announced that he will be retiring his famous stage name "Mr Incredible Abaga (MI Abaga)" and he will be taking on a new name in preparation for his next album dropping in August 2022.

MI Abaga
MI Abaga

MI made this revelation in an Instagram post on Thursday 7th July 2022.

In another post, MI further revealed that his last act as MI Abaga will be on 10th July 2022 where he will be celebrating his decade long legacy as Africa's greatest rapper at "The Vibe".

MI Abaga is one of Nigeria's most talented and impactful artist with his notable contributions to hip hop. He has promised that his next album which is 7th studio album will be defining.

Fans will be eager to see what comes next after MI Abaga. It's surely going to be an emotional moment for fans whom he has wowed with his phenomenal talent has MI Abaga.

Adeayo Adebiyi

