Artist: M.I Abaga featuring Kauna

Song Title: The Warrior

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: Tribe of Judah EP

Date of release: October 9, 2019

Label: TASCK/Chocolate City/Warner

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As efforts ramp up for M.I Abaga's EP, this single follows, 'The Viper.' It is an introspective track laid on a lo-fi Hip-Hop beat with triumphant horns.

You can listen to the song below;