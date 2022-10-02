RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

M.I Abaga, Falz, and Pheelz perform at BBN S7 finale

Adeayo Adebiyi

Veteran rapper M.I Abaga was joined by superstar rapper Falz and star producer and artist Pheelz as performers at the finale of Big Brother Naija S7.

MI Abaga, Falz, Pheelz
MI Abaga, Falz, Pheelz

Details: On Sunday, 2nd of October, 2022 the grand finale of Africa's leading Reality TV Show Big Brother reached its climax and a rich selection of artists were selected to thrill the audience and viewers.

Opening the show is the multi-award winning rapper M.I Abaga who performed 'The Guy' and 'The Love Song' off his latest album 'The Guy'. The newly-wedded rapper thrilled the audience with an energetic performance.

Falz performed his sizzling singles 'Bop Daddy', 'Squander', and 'Gentleman' off his 2022 album 'BAHD'. The stylishly dressed rapper thrilled the audience with his dance moves smooth flows.

Celebrated producer and artist Pheelz wowed the audience with a performance of his smash hit single 'Finesse' feat BNXN and his latest hit 'Electricity' featuring Megastar Davido.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season

BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season

This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team

This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team

UC Dray releases new single featuring Jeriq titled 'Third Floor'

UC Dray releases new single featuring Jeriq titled 'Third Floor'

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

Mista Styles: The return of the rap icon

Mista Styles: The return of the rap icon

Future Sounds Vol.26 featuring Dozzybeat, Jimohsoundz, Layzee Ella, Tommy Tomad, and more

Future Sounds Vol.26 featuring Dozzybeat, Jimohsoundz, Layzee Ella, Tommy Tomad, and more

62nd Independence: Spotify celebrates Nigerian Fuji, Afrobeats history

62nd Independence: Spotify celebrates Nigerian Fuji, Afrobeats history

