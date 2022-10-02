Details: On Sunday, 2nd of October, 2022 the grand finale of Africa's leading Reality TV Show Big Brother reached its climax and a rich selection of artists were selected to thrill the audience and viewers.
M.I Abaga, Falz, and Pheelz perform at BBN S7 finale
Veteran rapper M.I Abaga was joined by superstar rapper Falz and star producer and artist Pheelz as performers at the finale of Big Brother Naija S7.
Opening the show is the multi-award winning rapper M.I Abaga who performed 'The Guy' and 'The Love Song' off his latest album 'The Guy'. The newly-wedded rapper thrilled the audience with an energetic performance.
Falz performed his sizzling singles 'Bop Daddy', 'Squander', and 'Gentleman' off his 2022 album 'BAHD'. The stylishly dressed rapper thrilled the audience with his dance moves smooth flows.
Celebrated producer and artist Pheelz wowed the audience with a performance of his smash hit single 'Finesse' feat BNXN and his latest hit 'Electricity' featuring Megastar Davido.
