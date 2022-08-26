RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

M.I Abaga drops sensational video for hit single 'The Guy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Veteran rapper and Afrobeats Icon M.I Abaga has dropped a sensational video for his hit single 'The Guy'.

MI Abaga - The Guy Video
MI Abaga - The Guy Video

Artist: M.I Abaga

Song Title: The Guy Since

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Video Director: TG Omori

Video Link:

Length: 3 minutes 17 Seconds

Label: Chocolate City

Details/Takeaway: M.I Abaga has been at the top of the rap game for over a decade and his latest album 'The Guy' is a yet another classic from the genius. M.I tapped ace cinematographer TG Omori to shoot the visuals to his hit single 'The Guy'.

The video features perfect frames that embodies the song's theme. M.I changes from a cleric to a general down to a boss as the video's concept the different ideas in the single. The colorful wardrobe and the video's progression creates an incredible visuals that compliments the 'The Guy's' braggadocio theme.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
