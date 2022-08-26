Artist: M.I Abaga
M.I Abaga drops sensational video for hit single 'The Guy'
Veteran rapper and Afrobeats Icon M.I Abaga has dropped a sensational video for his hit single 'The Guy'.
Song Title: The Guy Since
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 3 minutes 17 Seconds
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: M.I Abaga has been at the top of the rap game for over a decade and his latest album 'The Guy' is a yet another classic from the genius. M.I tapped ace cinematographer TG Omori to shoot the visuals to his hit single 'The Guy'.
The video features perfect frames that embodies the song's theme. M.I changes from a cleric to a general down to a boss as the video's concept the different ideas in the single. The colorful wardrobe and the video's progression creates an incredible visuals that compliments the 'The Guy's' braggadocio theme.
