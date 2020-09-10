On September 10, 2020, Nigerian rap legend, MI Abaga took to his Twitter page to tweet two words, "Rendezous 2."

In 2020, Abaga has already released two bodies of work; Judah EP and The Live Report - a collaborative EP with 100 Crowns boss, AQ. Rendezvous 2 would mark an unprecedented third release of the year from a rap legend who is about to his his 40's.

You might remember that...

On February 9, 2020, MI Abaga released the critically-acclaimed 15-track playlist, Rendezvous. It featured some of Nigeria's most impressive emerging acts as well as some established acts across the country and the African continent.

It also housed a diverse range of styles. The album also came off the back of Abaga's transition into an elder statesman and kingmaker in Nigerian music.

Rendezvous 2 would mark a third serialized project concept in Abaga's career. The first was the classic trilogy, Illegal Music - which Abaga keeps claiming has run its course, to the chagrin of fans. The second is Yxng Dxnzl which has only seen one volume, but is due two other volumes; A Study of Society and A Study of Governance.