M.I Abaga & Vector excite fans with rare performance

It was the first time the two rappers will be performing together in their celebrated career that has spanned over a decade.

Fans will recall that M.I Abaga and Vector have a record of being at loggerheads with both rappers clashing on the state of Hip Hop in Nigeria as well as at personal levels.

In 2018, both rappers engaged in a widely publicized back-and-forth which saw M.I record the diss track 'The Viper' which Vector also replied with a diss record of his own titled 'Judas'.

Their disagreement was later settled and they went on to collaborate on the Pheelz-produced 'Crown Of Clay'.