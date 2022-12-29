ADVERTISEMENT
M.I Abaga & Vector excite fans with rare performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Details: Nigerian celebrated rappers M.I Abaga and Vector have excited fans with a rare performance at a Hip Hop event in Lagos.

MI Abaga, Vector
Details: Award-winning rappers M.I Abaga and Vector thrilled fans when they both perform their single 'Crown of Clay' at The Hip Hop event in Lagos.

It was the first time the two rappers will be performing together in their celebrated career that has spanned over a decade.

Fans will recall that M.I Abaga and Vector have a record of being at loggerheads with both rappers clashing on the state of Hip Hop in Nigeria as well as at personal levels.

In 2018, both rappers engaged in a widely publicized back-and-forth which saw M.I record the diss track 'The Viper' which Vector also replied with a diss record of his own titled 'Judas'.

Their disagreement was later settled and they went on to collaborate on the Pheelz-produced 'Crown Of Clay'.

As two of the biggest rappers in Nigeria, M.I and Vector have dazzled fans with their music for over a decade and fans will be excited to see two of their favorite rappers sharing the stage.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
