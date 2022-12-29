Details: Award-winning rappers M.I Abaga and Vector thrilled fans when they both perform their single 'Crown of Clay' at The Hip Hop event in Lagos.
M.I Abaga & Vector excite fans with rare performance
Details: Nigerian celebrated rappers M.I Abaga and Vector have excited fans with a rare performance at a Hip Hop event in Lagos.
Recommended articles
It was the first time the two rappers will be performing together in their celebrated career that has spanned over a decade.
Fans will recall that M.I Abaga and Vector have a record of being at loggerheads with both rappers clashing on the state of Hip Hop in Nigeria as well as at personal levels.
In 2018, both rappers engaged in a widely publicized back-and-forth which saw M.I record the diss track 'The Viper' which Vector also replied with a diss record of his own titled 'Judas'.
Their disagreement was later settled and they went on to collaborate on the Pheelz-produced 'Crown Of Clay'.
As two of the biggest rappers in Nigeria, M.I and Vector have dazzled fans with their music for over a decade and fans will be excited to see two of their favorite rappers sharing the stage.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng