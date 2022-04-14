RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Metro Boomin confirms having more songs with Wizkid

Plenty Metro Boomin and Wizkid songs are on the way.

Leland Tyler Wayne, better known as Metro Boomin, an American record producer, record executive, and DJ, has revealed that he has several songs in the works with Wizkid that will be released soon.

Remember that Metro Boomin and Wizkid collaborated on two songs in 2018: 'Borrowed Love,' which featured Swae Lee, and 'Only You,' which featured J Balvin and Offset off his 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes' album.

Metro Boomin and Wizkid were both spotted in the studio around the same time last year. Their photos circulated the internet as fans eagerly awaited their collaboration.

Well, it seems these collaborations are about to drop as Metro Boomin while replying a fan on Twitter hinted that him and Wiz has 'plenty' songs on the way.

The fan said, "We getting another Wizkid x Metro Boomin" and Metro Boomin quoted him and replied, "Plenty plenty more Wiz x Metro otw".

