Metro Boomin confirms having more songs with Wizkid

Remember that Metro Boomin and Wizkid collaborated on two songs in 2018: 'Borrowed Love,' which featured Swae Lee, and 'Only You,' which featured J Balvin and Offset off his 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes' album.

Metro Boomin and Wizkid were both spotted in the studio around the same time last year. Their photos circulated the internet as fans eagerly awaited their collaboration.

Well, it seems these collaborations are about to drop as Metro Boomin while replying a fan on Twitter hinted that him and Wiz has 'plenty' songs on the way.