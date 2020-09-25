Artist: Meji
Album Title: The One
Genre: Trap, Cloud Rap, Emo, Hip-Hop, Rap
Date of Release: September 25, 2020
Producers: Kannon [Track 1], Koe The Kreator [Tracks 2 & 5], Meji and Koe The Kreator [Tracks 2 & 4], Godo [Track 6]
Album Art and Tracklist;
Length: 6 songs, 17 minutes
Features: 0
Label: OneRPM
Details/Takeaway: 'The One' is taken from Meji's usual saying, 'Meji is the one.' The six-track EP was produced over an extended period of time and it tells Meji's story from his 1995 birth, his upbringing in his grandfather's house, detraction from people and his decision to succeed.
You can play the EP HERE.