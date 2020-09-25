Artist: Meji

Album Title: The One

Genre: Trap, Cloud Rap, Emo, Hip-Hop, Rap

Date of Release: September 25, 2020

Producers: Kannon [Track 1], Koe The Kreator [Tracks 2 & 5], Meji and Koe The Kreator [Tracks 2 & 4], Godo [Track 6]

Album Art and Tracklist;

Length: 6 songs, 17 minutes

Features: 0

Label: OneRPM

Details/Takeaway: 'The One' is taken from Meji's usual saying, 'Meji is the one.' The six-track EP was produced over an extended period of time and it tells Meji's story from his 1995 birth, his upbringing in his grandfather's house, detraction from people and his decision to succeed.

You can play the EP HERE.