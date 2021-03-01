At the 2021 edition of the prestigious international competition, DJOOKY Awards, three Nigerians are in the final 10. They are Stevosky, Smockizzy and YVCee.

The awards are tailored to allow artists benefit from international coverage. Meet the Nigerian finalists below;

1.) Meet Stevosky

Stevosky

Tell us briefly about yourself

I am Stephen Oluwafisayomi known as Stevosky music and these are some remarkable brief things about me.

Stevosky music is a 19 year's old Award-winning & Grammy-recommended Talented Multi-instrumentalist and jazz Musician who Started his music Carrier professionally in 2018.

I actually won the BEST YOUNG ACT of the year 2020 at the Annual Gospel music Awards as the First Jazz Multi-instrumentalist & composer to win an award with a Debut Single Titled " Fade Away "

Stevosky is a discipline & A very dedicated Musician developing his potentials as a Self-taught Multi-instrumentalist & Arranger. He is currently being Recognized as a creative Jazz Musician and a Multi-instrumental composer.

Stevosky is the first Youngest Jazz Musician to be rated Number #1 on the Reverbnation Jazz Musician Chart for 2 Months

With his special Multi-skilled abilities in Jazz & Music Arrangements, he was Able to Composed his first-ever Multi-instrumental originals Titled FADE AWAY which earn him a Worldwide recognition & Reviews from Top Jazz Pianist & Musician like Jacob Collier, Dr. Sheyi Kenny, Jesus Molina, demolaviolinist & Nick finzer. And also Got over 500,000+ listeners in the World ( online + offline ).

Stevosky is Popularly known for his Styles of Music & created Multiple Music covers and Re-arrangements of Popular songs and he's to Become more of Jacob Collier & FKJ in Multi-instrumentals performances.

Stevosky is the youngest Fast-rising Jazz Musician in Nigeria to Win an Award with a Debut song also the First jazz Musician to Release a multi-instrumental song as an Original.

He was Able to Reach over 10,000,000 + on his Facebook page with over 1,000,000 + people Engaged which is Ridiculous for an independent young Artist. Stevosky is told to be Called " D' Eistein of music " because he's able to balance and Master his music in almost all genres of Music.

He's a young self Developed professional Songwriter, Arranger, Multi-instrumentalist, Rapper, harmonizer & Sound Engineer Dedicated member of The NO LABEL family.

Why did you decide to participate in the biggest online music event, Djooky?

Actually, I discovered it on a Facebook advertisement on my Facebook page and I registered as an artist and Submitted my Entry for Recommendation. Because I believe the world needs to discover, enjoy & feel the Uniqueness in Stevosky music.

And also I see this as an opportunity for me to get support & strong recommendation for my music carrier

How has the process been for you?

The process is quite understandable

What skills have you learned that will help you in your singing career?

I’m a self-Taught Multi-instrumentalist, producer, Arranger, songwriter, harmonizer & video Editor.

What are your musical plans if you win this contest?

I have plans to engage my fans from my country in a house-to-house campaign.

Secondly, I also have over 3.9 million people reached on my Facebook page which is a better way also to engage people to get more Voting points

What message do you have for the public to make them vote for you

There's always one memorable time to seize your moments

it's time to let the world know now is the time I have been waiting for to be that global Superstar.

When it comes to music I'm something very different and I want the world to see Uniqueness in whatever I Released as a Song.

2.) Meet Smockizzy

Tell us a bit about yourself?

My real names are Ofonna Samuel Akanisi and I am a HiTrapLife / Afrojuice artiste . Those are genres I am crafting myself (which will be fully manifesting in my soon to come series of EP projects )and I’ve been on the journey to international stardom in music for 8 years now.

I am from Abagana in Anambra state and am signed to my indie label Kizzings Worldwide Entertainment. I run a digital music consultancy and marketing brand called Folicom Views Digital with the vision of helping primarily , African artistes to get to the digital sides of music and earn a living from their craft digitally .

What made you pursue a career in entertainment?

It was more of a call for me than something I had a flair for by default . I had other plans for myself like being a geologist or very significant environmental scientist . I even had dreams to play football professionally but when music came knocking I dropped everything because it synced deeply with me. I started writing music at 13 and knew nobody in entertainment at all but I decided I will follow my life’s mission in entertainment.

What kind of singer would you classify yourself as, and what sets you apart?

I’m a trapper , I’m a melodious rapper . I feel I’m just delivering inner and divine expressions with music and my best mode of doing this is through melodies . What sets me apart is definitely my technique, in writing and composition and my fine blend of my mother tongue (igbo) with English .

What's that unique or uncommon thing about you?

My perspective on life is something I think is unique about me. I have a different and unique vibration I give or bring to the game of life .

What are your top five favourite artistes of all time and why those artistes?

Lucky Dube

Michael Jackson

Chris brown

Drake

Kanye West

I had to prune the list to artistes I listened to that mentored , inspired and gave me a glimpse of the joy of being an artiste myself. I have sung their music picturing myself in the big shoes of a global music artiste severally .

What do you enjoy most about being an artiste?

The whole package . The randomness of how things can or can’t happen and the fun of figuring things out especially when it comes to how to place a note or a lyric to suit perfectly. Then the business side of music is very much engaging for me...I love it. It feels like a very interesting puzzle game .

What are your ambitions as a musician if you win and if you don't win the Djooky music competition?

Well winning will bring my childhood dream of being an officially recognized global super star in music a jumpstart. Not winning ,is to keep pushing for my dream to materialize .

In a few words, tell the public why they should vote for you in the ongoing Djooky music competition?

Please vote for me , I have a lot to offer the world of music and I wanna make my mum proud from her abode in heaven.

3.) Meet YVCEE

YVCEEE

Tell us a bit about yourself

I'm Mercy aka Yvceee from Ogun state, I'm 27 years old

What first got you into music and why did you decide to participate in the Djooky online music competition?

Music for me started as a passion, always liked singing from childhood. I got into the competition because my manager encouraged me to, she believed we could pull through so I decided to give it a shot.

Who and what inspired you to make music?

What inspired me to sing was the fact that everyone loved and listened to me whenever I sang, that was a huge inspiration to me

How would you describe the music that you make and what's the creative process like for you?

My kind of music is dance hall and Afropop, I usually pick inspiration from things that happen around me

How do you feel the internet has affected the music business?

I feel the internet has affected the music industry in a positive way, take, for example, this competition is hosted online and that saves artist from the cost of transportation and other expenses that would have been involved and that's all thanks to the internet, the internet also creates a medium of awareness for the music industry

If you were to change one thing in the music business what would it be?

If I could change something in the industry, It will be the discrimination and gender inequality, I believe everyone should be given an equal opportunity not minding the tribe or gender

What is one message you would give your fans to make them vote for you in the Djooky song contest

I believe my music style is unique and that is something everyone who likes good music and positive vibes will look out for and that is why I want everyone to keep me in the competition, I'm bringing unique vibes to the music industry.