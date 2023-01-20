And aside from solo acts that are putting Nigerian music on the world map, music duo like ShowDemCamp are popularizing their Palmwine Music via releasing an amazing body of works, touring and creating beautiful events and festivals for their audience. Another Nigerian duo that are awe-inspiring and incredible is P-Square, the legendary iconic African musical twins. Since their comeback together, the twin brothers have been thrilling their fans across African and Europe with nostalgic music performances and experiences.
Meet Sam x Cas, The Nigerian music duo on the rise
The Nigerian music industry is at an intersection where its home grown genres of music - Afrobeats and Afropop are in demand across the globe with the likes of Burnaboy, Wizkid, Ckay, Rema etc championing the growth of Nigerian music and making the world to pay attention to what is and what is to come.
Likened to the P-Square in their prime, the OkanTwins - Sam x Cas born Samantha and Casilda Okan, Nigerian-British Afropop singer-songwriters and impeccable content creators are paving their own way as they offer fresh tune to an already dynamic Nigerian new age and urban sound with the release of their debut single “Ocean”.
The OkanTwins creativity is diversified and has no bounds. Sam x Cas are content creators acclimatizing to the creative scene in Nigeria. They have achieved success in movies with numerous training and professional experience in TV, Film and Commercials in the UK, USA and Nigeria. Now, venturing into music, Sam x Cas are determined to be a household name in the Nigerian music industry.
“We decided to embark on our own musical journey because of our particular interest in music and it allows us the ability to creatively express ourselves in a new way”, commented Sam x Cas. They believe “Music is like a blank canva, once you start painting, you will always be left with art”.
UK born in the borough of Hackney, Sam x Cas are now operating in Lagos, Nigeria - the entertainment hub of Africa where they are collaborating and partnering with Nigerian creatives to produce and create content in different forms: Skits, Films and Music Videos. The OkanTwins have played roles in skits by Slimcase, Brainjotter, Cute Abiola, Brainjotter and others. They were featured in Kunle Afolayan’s phenomenal film, “Citation”; Naira Marley enlisted Sam x Cas in his popular “+44” music video.
It is no gain saying that Sam x Cas are on the rise as they find expression in acting, making music and creating content. With their music, the two beautiful talented acts are fusing vibes and melodies with thrilling waves of soothing sounds. Their debut single “Ocean”, a metaphoric song about a lady pursuing her love interest produced by Kdrama and mixed and mastered by Grammy Award Winning, Vtek.
