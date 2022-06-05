Meet Joseph Harmony, fast-rising record producer making waves in Nigeria, USA

Enter Joseph Harmony to the rescue of these unknown talents, as this brilliant music producer who launched his label 2 years ago, is poised to help bring them into the limelight beginning with his music.

Chima Joseph Chibuzor popularly known as Joseph Harmony was born into the family of Late Anthony Chima in Imo State. He spent most of his early life in Abia State, attaining his primary and secondary education in Aba, he later attended St Joseph Major Seminary, Ikot Ekpene and Providence College, USA where he graduated with a Bachelor degree in Philosophy and Masters degree in Theological Studies.

Joseph Harmony Artiste himself

Born in Abia State and raised in Umungasi, Aba, Harmony had transformed himself from gospel harmonizer and opera singer to international afrobeat star. He spent a few years working as a Mergers and Acquisition Specialist specializing in small business acquisitions and then began his career as an IT Consultant to start up and FinTech companies. His stay in the IT industry spanned about a decade and the highlight was his subsequent rise to the position of Lead engineer.

Joseph Harmony (Chima) has since left the IT industry to follow his long-held passion for music. He started pursuing a career professionally as a record producer in 2019. He released his first single, titled LUV U, later that year. It was a refreshing moment in his life as it was a dream he had nurtured since his childhood days.

Joseph Harmony currently runs one of the fastest rising and diverse music outfits in Nigeria and Rhode Island, USA, ToF Entertainment, which serves as the producer of his records. He is currently working on releasing a new single while the latest single he last released, titled Ghetto, is getting some momentum

ToF Entertainment was officially announced in January 2020. During this announcement, Joseph Harmony explained that his passion for good music as a singer and performer himself, coupled with the pain of seeing many talented young music artists struggling to realize their potential in the music industry were his motivation for taking this directions.

