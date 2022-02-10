RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet Ife, the video d*pe dealer

Ife Adeniji has been featured on television and on numerous blogs such as XXL, The Source, The Huffington Post, 2DopeBoyz, ETC.

Ife Adeniji, A.K.A. the VIDEODOPEDEALER, is an internationally known Director/Artist who has produced and directed music videos and worked with artists across all different genres of music. From a young age, the creative-minded artist knew what he wanted out of life and has remained committed to his dreams.

Works and recognitions

Since making waves in the music industry abroad, VIDEODOPEDEALER as he is known has worked with top music acts that have earned him recognition from all corners of the world. His works keep putting him in the spotlight and this can be seen in major projects he has done with music acts such as Matt Pokora,

Snoop Dogg, B.O.B, Nick Grant, Royce Da 5’9, Bootsy Collins, Nappy Roots, Bizarre, Zlatan, and so on.

Creativity

VIDEODOPEDEALER distinguishes himself as one creative individual who has a full grasp of his calling and puts his mind and soul into every project he creates. Over the years, the volume of work he has handled lays credence to the essential difference between him and others.

Soaring image

Ife Adeniji has been featured on television and on numerous blogs such as XXL, The Source, The Huffington Post, 2DopeBoyz, ETC. The VIDEODOPEDEALER brings a wealth of experience, a world-class crew and a unique energy to projects, and consistently delivers for clients and fans around the world.

