Meet Gekko, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams

Born Omobo Samuel on May 30, 1994, Gekko Gucci is a singer-songwriter and performing artist who hails from Delta State.

His designated genre of music is Afro-pop/Afrobeats with a blend of Afro-swing and Soukous.

In 2020, he released “Aye” featuring Headies-nominated T-classic. The record was produced by Grammy-winning producer, Rexxie. Earlier this year, he released “Night and day’ produced by FreshVDM who has made beats for Davido, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and more. The record was released in 2021

His music encompasses topics of love and the everyday realities of the average 20-something Nigerian. Sometimes, he’s in touch with his feelings, and sometimes, he’s filled with promises. Other times, he simply wants to tell his stories without drawbacks.

You can hit him up via his social handles;

Instagram: @gekkogucci

Twitter: @gekkogucci

Watch a video for ‘Night and Day’ below;

*This is a featured post.

