Meet Gekko, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams.

In 2020, he released “Aye” featuring Headies-nominated T-classic. The record was produced by Grammy-winning producer, Rexxie. Earlier this year, he released “Night and day’ produced by FreshVDM who has made beats for Davido, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and more. The record was released in 2021

His music encompasses topics of love and the everyday realities of the average 20-something Nigerian. Sometimes, he’s in touch with his feelings, and sometimes, he’s filled with promises. Other times, he simply wants to tell his stories without drawbacks.

