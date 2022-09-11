RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByKenGbados: Victoria Nwogu is a Nigerian actress, producer, and humanitarian who grew up in Port Harcourt, Rivers. Victoria was born in Owerri to a father from Mbaise and a mother from Oguta; both in Imo State, Nigeria.

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu
Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu

Recommended articles

Very beautiful, focused, and result-oriented, Miss Victoria has over the years demonstrated her quest to be Nigeria’s fast-rising screen goddess and filmmaker. Her Aura, talents, and vision have been unparalleled.

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu
Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu Pulse Nigeria

She is often referred to as a ‘Nollywood bunch of talent’. This is because aside from her impeccable acting and dance skills, she is also known for her many accent impressions, ranging from American, British, Ghanaian, Kenyan, Hispanic, and everything else in-between, which has distinguished her from other Actors.

She attended Royal Girls’ Academy, Port Harcourt before proceeding to the University of Port Harcourt where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political/Administrative studies. It was while at the university, that she began her foray into the world of acting.

She got her break as a supporting act in 2016 featuring in the movie titled; ‘The Screenplay’ in which she played alongside nollywood legend Mike Ezuruonye.

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu
Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu Pulse Nigeria

Overtime , Miss Nwogu has worked alongside notable industry professionals such as the Legendary Onyeka Onwenu & Jidekene Achufusi In ÍJÈ AWÉLÉ. Kelechi Udegbe In JOE. Uche Jombo & Jibola Dabo In Papa’s gone mad, Jimmy Odukoya in birth hurts etc all airing on numerous platforms among which are Amazon, Netflix, Irokotv, YouTube and Africa Magic.

In recognition of her exceptional performances, the prolific Victoria Nwogu has received numerous awards and recognitions including the 2022 Golden Stars Award for the most promising actress of the year, as well as got nominated for the 2022 Nigerian achievers award for the best-supporting actress of the year category. Etc

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu
Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu Pulse Nigeria

Beyond this, Victoria has continued to seek more platforms to engage stakeholders in seeing the less privileged cared for, and seeing equity in wealth distribution. Supporting the girlchild and women building back their economy and social life are some of the projects that fire up her passion.

Her foundation; ‘Victoria Nwogu Outreach’, which distributes free sanitary pads periodically, also sponsors and promotes the girlchild and women in the areas of scholarship programs, business grants, skills acquisition programs, capacity development, and Community Development Projects underscoring her passion for social security.

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu
Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu Pulse Nigeria

Those who argue that there is a future for the Nigerian Film Industry can and indeed proudly point at Victoria Nwogu as a perfect example of a persona, who has broken free from imposed and self-imposed blockades that usually dragged behind, most individuals from achieving their dreams.

_----_

#FeatureByKenGbados

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern for South African artists

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern for South African artists

Meet FWEY, the Haitan artist bringing freshness to the world [Future Sounds Interview]

Meet FWEY, the Haitan artist bringing freshness to the world [Future Sounds Interview]

Instagram comedian Sabinus involved in car accident

Instagram comedian Sabinus involved in car accident

BBNaija 7: Housemates rock week 7’s oldies themed Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Housemates rock week 7’s oldies themed Saturday night party

Future Sounds Vol.24 featuring Folabi Nuel , Drummr Africa, Flaxhy, The Murz and more

Future Sounds Vol.24 featuring Folabi Nuel , Drummr Africa, Flaxhy, The Murz and more

King Charles officially names William and Kate Prince and Princess of Wales

King Charles officially names William and Kate Prince and Princess of Wales

Ice Prince released from Ikoyi prison days after allegedly threatening to assault police officer

Ice Prince released from Ikoyi prison days after allegedly threatening to assault police officer

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

Trending

Wizkid, Patoranking Fire, Ayra Starr, BNXN

Wizkid leads 2022 Headies Award winners: See full list

The Headies

Live updates from 2022 Headies Awards

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake makes grand entrance with ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ [Pulse Album Review]