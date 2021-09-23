The record currently stands at a reported 11 days. Born Oyinka Asu-Johnson, Yin has been streaming her sessions live on her Instagram account (@soul.yin) and via her Twitch account (@djyin_2021) over the past two days.

Nigerians have previously attempted the streak

Pulse Nigeria

In 2018, Guardian reported that DJ Venmak, then a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure broke DJ Obi's reported June 2016 world record for the longest marathon DJ spin. Venmak reportedly set the new record after playing for 15 days - August 1, 2018 - August 15, 2018.

In 2016, Guardian had reported that DJ Obi broke the previous record of 200 hours, which was set by Polish DJ Norbert Selmaj at the Underground temple bar in Dublin, Ireland.

Already, DJ Yin has done over 20 hours. If she break the record, she will join Stephen Keshi, Lagos State, Olawumi Treasures Bayode, Chidera Anemege of ChiddyBang, Adetunwase Adenle, Tuedon Morgan, Haruna Abdulazeez, David Omueya, Lifeboy Campaign and Kaffy as the Nigerian entities in the Guinness Book of World Records.