David Ayomide Davies, popularly known as Davies, was born on the 24th May 1998. His love and ties to music date back to his tender years, when he accumulated a lot of knowledge about music, artistry, and performances. He, however, didn't start his professional career until 2018, when he opened a Music Label called ‘Trap star Records’ to accommodate and inspire artists in the pursuit of a career in Trap Music.

To Davies, Music is “a way to express my inner thoughts and views”. He aspires to make a difference in the music industry through his unique, yet exceptional vibe. His major sources of inspiration are musical icons; Migos, Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar. He has also expressed his admiration for Nigerian musical icons such as D’banj and Wizkid and how they are inspiring him and his music.

With his most recent single ‘Game Changer’, he is about to rewrite the narrative in the entertainment industry. Tomorrow we sing the anthem of ‘DAVIES’ and have a face to go with the name. The world of music is about to be touched… Get ready to be embraced by music like you’ve never known.

