Meet Cecil Ifeanyi Kalu also known as cecils (doncecils)

In the words of Nigerian-born recording artist based in Pennsylvania, USA, Cecil Ifeanyi Kalu also known as cecils (doncecils).

"Africa, the land of promise. Africa, the land filled with milk and honey. Africa, the land of many opportunities. The question is, do Africans and their leaders know who they are?"

Growing up in Nigeria after my first degree as a young boy. I worked with many organizations like Amicable Assurance, Aiico insurance, Aero contractors airline, Fan milk, etc moved over to the united states where I Studied INFORMATION Technology at Bucks County Community College and worked with other organizations like Giants, Idemia, etc.

In all these achievements, I was constantly writing and making music. Music is the real deal for me. It is my life and all I wanna talk about. The things that make sense to me in life are music, family, and friends.

The project, I Am Africa was introduced on Jan 9th, 2020, to enlighten, Educate, and proclaim to the world that AFRICA remains and will always be the future and center of this universe.

Watch the video below:

