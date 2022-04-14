The CEO & the flag bearer of KLEJI INC, Nwabueze Chukwuka Ndubisi also known as Bishop XL, is a Nigerian-born Afro beat/ Rap Artist based in Tokyo, Japan.
Meet Bishop XL: Nigerian sensational afrobeat and hip-hop artist in Tokyo
Bishop XL is a sensational afrobeats and hip-hop artists based in Tokyo, Japan.
Bishop XL has been a voice in the heart of Asia, touring the continent, representing the modern African culture, and promoting the image of Nigeria.
He has been instrumental in the popularity of Afro beat - especially Nigerian music - in clubs all around Tokyo.
The highly talented Singer-songwriter and Rapper has many Singles and 2 EPs to his belt, currently working on his full album.
His latest Single titled, “My Bestie Bestie” shakes clubs in Tokyo and the internet, also got him many new fans in Nigeria.
In 2018, his hit Single, “Enter D’Excel”, won the best song of the week on The Beats 99.9 Fm, Lagos.
He has worked with popular producers, such as SeleBobo, Fiokee, to mention but a few.
Apart from his musical talent, he is also a multi-linguist; able to speak about 5 languages including Japanese and French.
Finally, his originality, diversity, and consistency prove that he has come to stay.
