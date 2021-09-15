Meet Afroselecta, an Abuja-producer

The 2nd project, titled “Love & AED” was released February 14th 2020 and is doing well on all streaming platforms. AED is a composition or fusion of sounds carved out of genres “Alternative, Electronic & Drill”!

Dangerous is the 3rd project which will be released as a “Playlist” by August/September. He is one of Abuja’s top producers and mix engineers with streams now in millions due to Solo projects, featured or joint Work, production credits, video streams and more. In 2021 alone, he has produced an EP for Laxy BBK and another for Odumodublvck.

He has also released 'Drill or Nah' with Eeskay in 2021. As of September 14, 2021, his music has garnered over million streams across all streaming platforms.