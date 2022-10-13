Meek Mill joins headliners for Afronation Ghana 2022

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper from Philadelphia is a major name in American Hip Hop who has collaborated with heavy weights including Jay Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, amongst many others. In 2015, Meek Mill scored his first African collaboration after appearing on Davido's hit single 'Fans Mi'.

Other headliners at the Festival: Meek Mill will be joining a list of other African stars including Afrobeats hit maker Asake. Other special guest artists including Ghanaian legendary Dancehall artist Stonebwoy and Nigerian megastar Davido, and Afrobeats legends P-Square.

Other artists expected to perform at the festival are Rema, Dadju, CKay, Adekunle Gold, coming together with Ghana brightest new stars Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.

South African DJs and celebrated artists DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and Major League DJz will also be performing alongside Uncle Waffles and Kamo Mphela