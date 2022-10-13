Meek Mil desire to perform in Africa: In the past weeks, Meek Mill has revealed his desire to have some shows in Africa and connect with his roots. Afronation which is one of the continent's leading exporter of African music has made Meek Mill wish a reality.
Meek Mill joins headliners for Afronation Ghana 2022
American rapper Meek Mill is the first American artist to join the list of artists set to headline the upcoming Afronation Ghana music festival.
The Grammy Award-nominated rapper from Philadelphia is a major name in American Hip Hop who has collaborated with heavy weights including Jay Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, amongst many others. In 2015, Meek Mill scored his first African collaboration after appearing on Davido's hit single 'Fans Mi'.
Other headliners at the Festival: Meek Mill will be joining a list of other African stars including Afrobeats hit maker Asake. Other special guest artists including Ghanaian legendary Dancehall artist Stonebwoy and Nigerian megastar Davido, and Afrobeats legends P-Square.
Other artists expected to perform at the festival are Rema, Dadju, CKay, Adekunle Gold, coming together with Ghana brightest new stars Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.
South African DJs and celebrated artists DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and Major League DJz will also be performing alongside Uncle Waffles and Kamo Mphela
Afro Nation Ghana 2020 Date: The festival is billed to take place at Marine Drive, Black Star Square on 29th & 30th December 2022. Founded to unite the diaspora in celebration of Black Joy, the event is back for a celebratory trip of Black culture, unique music, dance, rich food, and so much more.
