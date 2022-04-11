RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mdundo launches DJ Battle SN 2 with weekly N500,000 cash prize up for grabs

Mdundo launched its 2nd Season of Mdundo DJ Battle in Nigeria, on 4th April, 2022. This presents one of the biggest opportunities to discover talented DJs and ultimately crown Africa’s next big DJs

The ultimate prize package up for grabs in the next 4 weeks is:

  1. N500,000 Cash Prize Every Week
  2. An Ambassadorial Opportunity

Winners will be announced weekly and notified personally via phone. The winners will be selected by an expert panel of judges selected solely by Mdundo.com AS; however the number of downloads of a mixtape uploaded on mdundo.com will be a key factor in the selection process.

We're back, bigger and better. It is about time every DJ gets a bigger audience, platform and most especially recognition by expressing their creativity through DJ Mixes. There is no argument about that…’ Mdundo’s Senior Marketing Manager,Curation- Nigeria, Uwem Brown, expressed.

In order to enter, eligible entrants must submit their application on mdundodjbattle.com, accept the Terms and Conditions and upload their Mixtapes. Eligible entrants (including winners) in the competition may enter as many mixtapes as they wish into the competition

Entries must…

  1. Be between 5-10 minutes long. 
  2. Only include music, samples and other audio content available on Mdundo.com (or available license free)
  3. Have a complete setlist of all songs featured in the mixtape submitted under the “lyrics” section.

The Mdundo DJ Battle will be running for 4 weeks and will close on 29th April, 2022.

Mdundo.com is the biggest African music library with millions of songs and exclusively curated DJ Mixes to download everyday. MTN users can access new Naija DJ Mixes everyday for just NGN 50 per week by visiting https://bit.ly/MdundoMixtapes

