On November 2, 2020, African music streaming and download platform, Mdundo released its Q1 2020/2021 report. This is its first report since it raised over $6 million upon going public in September 2020.

Mdundo, African music platform. (Mdundo)
Mdundo, African music platform. (Mdundo)

In the new report, the company founded and led by Martin Moller Nielsen recorded 27% growth in Q1 2020/2021 for the year-ending June 2021 and that equates hitting over six million users. By the year-ending June 2021, Mdundo expects to have hit nine million users.

But for Q1 2020/2021, it recorded the following wins;

  1. On track for all key metrics for 2020/2021.
  2. Growth in user base across Africa.
  3. Significant direct advertisement from Nigeria.