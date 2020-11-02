On November 2, 2020, African music streaming and download platform, Mdundo released its Q1 2020/2021 report. This is its first report since it raised over $6 million upon going public in September 2020.

Mdundo, African music platform. (Mdundo)

In the new report, the company founded and led by Martin Moller Nielsen recorded 27% growth in Q1 2020/2021 for the year-ending June 2021 and that equates hitting over six million users. By the year-ending June 2021, Mdundo expects to have hit nine million users.

But for Q1 2020/2021, it recorded the following wins;