Artist: Mayorkun

Song Title: Up To Something

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 20, 2019

Label: DMW

Producer: Speroach

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A week ago, Mayorkun assisted Banku Music's Joeboy for his third single of the year, 'Don't Call Me Back.' Now, he has released his own single with a December anticipation.

It is a love song about a beautiful woman who doesn't understand how beautiful she is. She also doesn't understand how that beauty intoxicates Mayor.

The song is good. With a heavy push, it will take off with the ladies. Its beat is so beautiful, but it lacks a climax on its hook. That climax would have taken it all to another level.

You can listen to the song below;

Ratings: 5/10