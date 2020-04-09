On April 9, 2020, Nigerian singer and DMW artist, Mayorkun announced that he is set to release an EP filled with the original and three new remixes to his genre-bending single, 'Geng.'

The three new versions are a Nigerian remix, an African remix and a UK remix. The Nigerian remix features MI Abaga, Vector, YCee and Sinzu. The African version features Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, South African singer, Ricky Rick, Rayvanny and Innoss B. The UK version features Ms Banks and American rapper, Russ.

You might remember than in January 2020, the song dropped and resonated for its title and chant/response style. Then, Pulse Nigeria analyzed how the song might have activated Nigerian Hip-Hop in 2020.

You can play 'Geng' below;