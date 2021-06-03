Will Mayorkun feature Peruzzi on his new single?

The single will be Mayorkun 's first since 2019's smash hit, 'Your Body' and it was produced by DMW producer, Speroach Beatz.

In the post that teased the record, Mayorkun tagged fellow DMW act, Peruzzi and it led to speculation that Huncho might be featured on the record. This 'Sister Bella' record will be Mayorkun's first single of 2021 after a packed 2021 saw Mayorkun go from star to superstar.