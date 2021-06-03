RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Will Mayorkun feature Peruzzi on his new single?

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In the post that teased the record, Mayorkun tagged fellow DMW act, Peruzzi and it led to speculation that Huncho might be featured on the record.

Nigerian music star Mayorkun [Instagram/IamMayorkun]

On June 3, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Mayorkun released a teaser for his new single with a resonant line, "Sister Bella."

Recommended articles

The single will be Mayorkun's first since 2019's smash hit, 'Your Body' and it was produced by DMW producer, Speroach Beatz.

In the post that teased the record, Mayorkun tagged fellow DMW act, Peruzzi and it led to speculation that Huncho might be featured on the record. This 'Sister Bella' record will be Mayorkun's first single of 2021 after a packed 2021 saw Mayorkun go from star to superstar.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tomi Thomas’ ‘Hopeless Romantic’ is yet another evidence of his immense talent [Pulse EP Review]

Will Mayorkun feature Peruzzi on his new single?

'Friends are the worst, family can f**k you up' - Mayorkun says as he dishes out advice to youths

Mercy Eke to star alongside Mr Macaroni, Father DMW in new TV series 'Trips'

Comedian Bovi speaks on his first love, acting, on Pulse's Fun Facts

Tomi Thomas Releases anticipated new EP ‘Hopeless Romantic’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all cosy as they go out on a date

Inwang makes a show of Omotola's vulnerability in 'Lockdown' [Pulse Movie Review]

Ifan Michael, Rema, Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa '30 under 30' list