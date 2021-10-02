RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mayorkun releases new single, 'Back In Office'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The new record is a demonstration of Mayorkun’s trademark vibrant Afropop sound with an Amapiano twist, pairing his slick vocals with a sleazy sax and upbeat percussion.

Mayorkun releases new single, 'Back In Office.' (SONY)
Mayorkun releases new single, 'Back In Office.' (SONY)

On October 1, 2021, Mayorkun released his new single titled “Back In Oﬃce” via Sony Music Entertainment/Columbia Records UK.

Recommended articles

Back In Oﬃce is Mayorkun’s premier release with Sony Music. It follows the August hit ‘Let Me Know’, a track that surpassed one million streams in its ﬁrst week of launch.

The new record is a demonstration of Mayorkun’s trademark vibrant Afropop sound with an Amapiano twist, pairing his slick vocals with a sleazy sax and upbeat percussion. The exhilarating oﬃcial video, which sees him reimagined as a real-life mayor sensationally returning to oﬃce and being met with rapturous crowds, proves to be a ﬁtting accompaniment to the music.

His second single release in quick succession, “Back In Oﬃce” shows that Mayorkun is operating at the top of his game, and the track has also been confirmed to feature on his highly anticipated sophomore album, out later this month.

Listen below;

Mayorkun - Back In Office (Official Audio)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

Trending

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

A slew of American superstar celebrities attended Wizkid's show in LA (Instagram/_nelsonegh)

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' debuts on the Billboard Hot 100

CKay visits Pulse Nigeria. (Pulse Nigeria)

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American rhythmic radio, spends third week at No. 1 on urban radio

Wizkid (Instagram/Wizkid)

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Ayra Starr’s 'Bloody Samaritan' rises to No. 1

Fast-rising star Ayra Starr