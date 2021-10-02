Mayorkun releases new single, 'Back In Office'

Back In Oﬃce is Mayorkun’s premier release with Sony Music. It follows the August hit ‘Let Me Know’, a track that surpassed one million streams in its ﬁrst week of launch.

The new record is a demonstration of Mayorkun’s trademark vibrant Afropop sound with an Amapiano twist, pairing his slick vocals with a sleazy sax and upbeat percussion. The exhilarating oﬃcial video, which sees him reimagined as a real-life mayor sensationally returning to oﬃce and being met with rapturous crowds, proves to be a ﬁtting accompaniment to the music.

His second single release in quick succession, “Back In Oﬃce” shows that Mayorkun is operating at the top of his game, and the track has also been confirmed to feature on his highly anticipated sophomore album, out later this month.