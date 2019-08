Artist: Attitude featuring Mayorkun, Reekado Banks and BOJ

Song Title: Higher Your Body

Genre: Afrobeats, Vibes

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 28, 2019

Label: Faya Musik

Producer: Qasebeat

Video Director: Bash

Details/Takeaway: GBESE! Gbe body eh! That's the equivalent of 'Higher Your Body.' Attitude simply hops on pop culture for his new single.

