From his debut studio album, ''Mayor of Lagos'', the DMW artist has released the video to another of the receptive singles on the project, 'Sope.'

In the Clarence Peters directed flick, Mayorkun is the big money spender dressed in white flowing Agbada and looking out through the window of his jeep as he cruises around town spraying 'plenty money I no fit spend am finish.'

The plot soon transforms into a beach scene with plenty dancing and features a cameo appearance from street dancer, Poko Lee.