Date: March 4, 2020

Song Title: Geng

Artist: Mayorkun

Genre: Grime

Producer: TBA

Album:TBA

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Label: DMW

Details/Takeaway: The most anticipated Nigerian music video of 2020 has finally be released. While it's a little disappointing for being too posh when it just need to be very 'street,' it will still serve its purpose.

You can watch the video below;