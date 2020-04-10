On April 10, 2020, Nigerian singer released 'Geng EP.' The EP contains four tracks with three remixes. The last song is the original song that was released earlier in 2020.

The three new versions are a Nigerian remix, an African remix and a UK remix. The Nigerian remix features MI Abaga, Vector, YCee and Sinzu. The African version features Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, South African singer, Ricky Rick, Rayvanny and Innoss B. The UK version features Ms Banks and drill rapper, Russ.

You might remember than in January 2020, the song dropped and resonated for its title and chant/response style. Then, Pulse Nigeria analyzed how the song might have activated Nigerian Hip-Hop in 2020.

You can play 'Geng EP' HERE.