Date: May 31, 2019
Song Title: True
Artist: Mayorkun Featuring Kizz Daniel
Genre: Afrobeats
Producer: Mixed by Zino Foster
Album:
Label: DMW/ Fly Boy Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: This is definitely going to be one of the biggest collaborations in 2019 as Mayorkun and Kizz Daniel both came out with their A game. A typical love song with the kind of beats that works perfectly for Kizz Daniel. Mayorkun, on the other hand, sliced and diced every lyric in this song.
You can listen to the song below