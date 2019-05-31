Date: May 31, 2019

Song Title: True

Artist: Mayorkun Featuring Kizz Daniel

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Mixed by Zino Foster

Album:

Label: DMW/ Fly Boy Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: This is definitely going to be one of the biggest collaborations in 2019 as Mayorkun and Kizz Daniel both came out with their A game. A typical love song with the kind of beats that works perfectly for Kizz Daniel. Mayorkun, on the other hand, sliced and diced every lyric in this song.

