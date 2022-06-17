Artist: Mayorkun
Mayorkun releases new single 'Certified loner (No competition)'
Mayorkun has released a new single he calls 'Certified loner (No Competition.' The single ushers in the next era for Mayorkun after his last album 'Back In Office.'
Song Title: Certified loner (No competition)
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: June 17th, 2022
Producer: Clemzy
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 45 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: SM Entertainment West Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: Mayorkun has a reputation for making easily digestible music. With his latest single, listeners should be expecting his trademark blend of catchy punchlines, stimulating melody, and a memorable hook.
