Mayorkun releases new single 'Certified loner (No competition)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mayorkun has released a new single he calls 'Certified loner (No Competition.' The single ushers in the next era for Mayorkun after his last album 'Back In Office.'

Artist: Mayorkun

Song Title: Certified loner (No competition)

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: June 17th, 2022

Producer: Clemzy

Length: 2 minutes 45 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: SM Entertainment West Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Mayorkun has a reputation for making easily digestible music. With his latest single, listeners should be expecting his trademark blend of catchy punchlines, stimulating melody, and a memorable hook.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

