Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mayorkun announces date for 2018 Mayor Of Lagos concert

Mayorkun DMW artist announces date for ''Mayor Of Lagos'' 2018 concert

The date for the 2018 edition of Mayorkun's headline concert tagged 'Mayor of Lagos' has been announced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mayorkun to hold the second edition of ''The Mayor of Lagos'' concert this December (Guardian)

Mayorkun is set to take Lagos by storm with the second edition of his ''Mayor of Lagos'' concert in Lagos, come December 14, 2018.

The self acclaimed "Mayor of Lagos" churned out hit singles like ‘Che Che’, ‘Odo Remix’, ‘Bobo’, ‘Posh’ and more this year; touring the UK, America, including his joint performance with label boss, Davido, at the 2018 Wireless Festival in the UK.

He now plans to end the year on a very high note with the final stop on this 3-legged Nigerian tour.

Following the success of the maiden edition introduced last year at the Hard Rock Cafe, Mayorkun has now announced that this year's event put together by The Plug Entertainment and Davido Music Worldwide will be holding on the 14th of December, 2018.

play Mayorkun announces December 14, 2018 as date for ''The Mayor of Lagos'' concert (DMW)

 

Earlier in the year, Mayorkun also moved the train to other cities selling out his concerts in Ibadan and Abuja.

The concert moves to the Balmoral Event Center (Inside Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island) this year, with a very strong line up of supporting acts to be announced in the weeks leading to the event.

Mayorkun invade Abuja with Burna Boy and Peruzzi for ''The Mayor Concert''

play Mayorkun and Burna Boy on stage at ''The Mayor Concert'' in Abuja (Mayorkun)

 

Mayorkun shut down the nations capital with the Abuja leg of his 'The Mayor' concert, which held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, over the weekend of August 12th, 2018.

The "Mayor of Lagos" concert which began last year in Lagos as a means of promoting the brand of the young Davido's protege was a success that needed to be spread to other cities.

The event witnessed a massive crowd as artists including those from his label stepped on stage to support Mayorkun.

The likes of Burna Boy, Lil Kesh, Ycee, Skales, Dice Ailes, Kidi with DJ Consequence holding down the turntable were also on ground to make the night one to remember.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Singer working with Kiss Daniel on new singlebullet
2 New Music Westsyde - 'Kpakujemu' Ft. Olamide, Terri, Bhary Jay & Lytabullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Album Review Sess The Prblm Kid's ''Omo Muda'' is a fitting entry into the league of well created producer's album
New Music Mayorkun - Posh x Fantasy
Pulse Blogger The evolution of Nigerian Pop sound from 'Shaku Shaku' to 'Vibe' music
Mystro Is singer building up to becoming the break-out artist of 2019?
Davido Finally, Pop star announces joint EP with Peruzzi
Davido Watch singer's protege, Mayorkun invade Abuja for 'The Mayor Concert' with Burna Boy and Peruzzi
New Video Krizbeatz - Poker ft Mayorkun, Reminisce
Zoro Rapper allegedly escapes gunshots from SARS
Smirnoff X1 Tour Enugu defies rain to party with Dj Spinall, Mayorkun, Peruzzi

Music

New Video Yemi Alade - Oh My Gosh
Pulse Music Playlist We bring you 10 new songs you need to listen to this week
U-Live Africa presents Major Lazer in Nigeria!
It’s a Rave! U-Live Africa presents Major Lazer in Nigeria!
Sess The Prblm Kid Producer releases debut album, ''Omo Muda'', says it took him 18 months to put the album together
X
Advertisement