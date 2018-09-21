Mayorkun announces date for 2018 Mayor Of Lagos concert

news

Mayorkun is set to take Lagos by storm with the second edition of his ''Mayor of Lagos'' concert in Lagos, come December 14, 2018.

The self acclaimed "Mayor of Lagos" churned out hit singles like ‘Che Che’, ‘Odo Remix’, ‘Bobo’, ‘Posh’ and more this year; touring the UK, America, including his joint performance with label boss, Davido , at the 2018 Wireless Festival in the UK .

He now plans to end the year on a very high note with the final stop on this 3-legged Nigerian tour.

Following the success of the maiden edition introduced last year at the Hard Rock Cafe, Mayorkun has now announced that this year's event put together by The Plug Entertainment and Davido Music Worldwide will be holding on the 14th of December, 2018.

Earlier in the year, Mayorkun also moved the train to other cities selling out his concerts in Ibadan and Abuja .

The concert moves to the Balmoral Event Center (Inside Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island) this year, with a very strong line up of supporting acts to be announced in the weeks leading to the event.

Mayorkun invade Abuja with Burna Boy and Peruzzi for ''The Mayor Concert''

Mayorkun shut down the nations capital with the Abuja leg of his 'The Mayor' concert, which held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, over the weekend of August 12th, 2018.

The "Mayor of Lagos" concert which began last year in Lagos as a means of promoting the brand of the young Davido's protege was a success that needed to be spread to other cities.

The event witnessed a massive crowd as artists including those from his label stepped on stage to support Mayorkun.

The likes of Burna Boy, Lil Kesh, Ycee, Skales, Dice Ailes, Kidi with DJ Consequence holding down the turntable were also on ground to make the night one to remember.