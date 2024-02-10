Rose May Alaba features Afrobeats star Camidoh on 'Lockdown' remix
The delectably talented Rose May Alaba is back with a new single.
The collaboration seamlessly blends Afrobeat and soulful rhythms, creating a captivating musical experience that transcends borders.
Following the success of the original track, 'Lockdown' Rose May Alaba has taken it to the next level with this remix, adding a fresh perspective and unique flavour to the song.
Camidoh, known for his distinctive voice and dynamic style, brings a new dimension to the already infectious track, creating a synergy that is bound to resonate with people around the world.
'Lockdown' remix is a celebration of love, passion, and the joy of music. The combination of Rose May Alaba's rich vocals and Camidoh's soulful delivery creates a powerful and memorable listening experience. The remix is set to captivate audiences across various music genres, from Afrobeat enthusiasts to soulful R&B lovers.
'Lockdown' remix is now available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can enjoy the captivating visuals on Rose May Alaba's official YouTube channel. With this release, both artists are gearing up for what fans can expect to be an exciting 2024.
