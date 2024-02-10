Rose May Alaba features Afrobeats star Camidoh on 'Lockdown' remix

The collaboration seamlessly blends Afrobeat and soulful rhythms, creating a captivating musical experience that transcends borders.

Following the success of the original track, 'Lockdown' Rose May Alaba has taken it to the next level with this remix, adding a fresh perspective and unique flavour to the song.

Camidoh, known for his distinctive voice and dynamic style, brings a new dimension to the already infectious track, creating a synergy that is bound to resonate with people around the world.

'Lockdown' remix is a celebration of love, passion, and the joy of music. The combination of Rose May Alaba's rich vocals and Camidoh's soulful delivery creates a powerful and memorable listening experience. The remix is set to captivate audiences across various music genres, from Afrobeat enthusiasts to soulful R&B lovers.