This time, it is a Halloween themed costume event engaging different high adrenaline fear factor challenges including live creepy crawlies and reptiles.
Mavin’s latest activated artist "Magixx" set to have a debut performance at the Eko Convention Centre for the Movie X Event
The Movie X event is popularly known for its unique adoption of popular happenings and activities from all over the world.
Also thrilling is the fact that the event promises live Stage magic/illusions, the type only seen and heard beyond the shores of West Africa.
It also features special comedy performances by Nigeria's top comedy acts, Acapella and Kenny Black. Like that wasn’t enough, Mavin’s most recently activated act after Ayra starr, Magixx, would bring his energy on stage to the give the audience an amazing time.
The event is set to take place at the Eko Convention center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on the 31st of October 2021.
