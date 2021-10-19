RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mavin’s latest activated artist "Magixx" set to have a debut performance at the Eko Convention Centre for the Movie X Event

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The Movie X event is popularly known for its unique adoption of popular happenings and activities from all over the world.

Mavin’s latest activated artist Magixx set to have a debut performance at the Eko Convention Centre for the Movie X Event
Mavin’s latest activated artist "Magixx" set to have a debut performance at the Eko Convention Centre for the Movie X Event

This time, it is a Halloween themed costume event engaging different high adrenaline fear factor challenges including live creepy crawlies and reptiles.

Recommended articles

Also thrilling is the fact that the event promises live Stage magic/illusions, the type only seen and heard beyond the shores of West Africa.

Mavin’s latest activated artist Magixx set to have a debut performance at the Eko Convention Centre for the Movie X Event
Mavin’s latest activated artist "Magixx" set to have a debut performance at the Eko Convention Centre for the Movie X Event Pulse Nigeria

It also features special comedy performances by Nigeria's top comedy acts, Acapella and Kenny Black. Like that wasn’t enough, Mavin’s most recently activated act after Ayra starr, Magixx, would bring his energy on stage to the give the audience an amazing time.

The event is set to take place at the Eko Convention center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on the 31st of October 2021.

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Trending

Burna Boy says that he pioneered Afro-Fusion, hints at a possible collaboration album with Polo G

Burna Boy at Hollywood Bowl. (Spaceship)

Simi dedicates new single to 'Woman'

Simi - Woman. (Studio Brat)

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves 15 places into No. 35 on Billboard Hot 100

Ckay releases new single, 'Felony.' (Warner)

Tiwa Savage and Brandy look like sisters in new video for, 'Somebody's Son'

Tiwa Savage (Instagram/Tiwa Savage)